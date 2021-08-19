Royal Mail Worksop will be doing their deliveries in big and bright colours and non-uniform as they fundraise for a young girl’s skin graft costs.

In 2019, Lilly was born in Swansea with a condition called Congenital Melanocytic Nevus (CMN) which affects the appearance of her face and increases the risk of melanoma.

For more information on Lilly’s fundraiser, visit her GoFundMe page.