Worksop Royal Mail to rock the neon in 80s-themed charity day
Keep your eye out for Worksop’s posties who will be making their deliveries in 80s-themed fancy dress on August 20 for a charity fundraiser.
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 7:07 pm
Royal Mail Worksop will be doing their deliveries in big and bright colours and non-uniform as they fundraise for a young girl’s skin graft costs.
In 2019, Lilly was born in Swansea with a condition called Congenital Melanocytic Nevus (CMN) which affects the appearance of her face and increases the risk of melanoma.
For more information on Lilly’s fundraiser, visit her GoFundMe page.
More details to come.