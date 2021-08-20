Worksop posties throw it back for fundraiser

Royal Mail Worksop have been spotted around Worsksop doing their deliveries in big and bright colours and non-uniform as they support the Sheffield Mail Centre’s fundraising.

Collectively they have managed to raise around £230 from staff and generous members of the public.

Worksop Royal Mail are helping to raise money for posties' daughter in Swansea

Liz Nicholson, a postlady for Royal Mail Worksop, said the day has been good fun doing something different – despite getting up at the crack of dawn.

"It’s been really good and it's nice to help our fellow posties for this worthy cause. It's been really nice being out on delivery,” Liz said.

"Lots of customers have been coming out and taking photos and making donations, so we've had the support of the community as well.”

The fundraising is for a young girl whose parents work for Royal Mail in Swansea.

Hot in pink - the neon makes a comeback in Worksop Royal Mail office

In 2019, Lilly was born in Swansea with a condition called Congenital Melanocytic Nevus (CMN) which affects the appearance of her face and increases the risk of melanoma.

Her parents are raising for skin grafts on her face to reduce her chance of future complications and to help her life a normal life.

For more information on Lilly’s fundraiser, visit her GoFundMe page.

Sheffield Mail Centre have raised £1700 so far with a target of £2000 which Royal Mail will match.