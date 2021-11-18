Members of Worksop Rotary Club have planted hundreds of purple crocus bulbs in Oasis Community Gardens as part of the Rotary Club’s worldwide campaign to eradicate polio.

Rotary has been working away at the programme to eliminate polio for over 35 years and last year only two cases of what is known as ‘live’ polio were recorded.

The campaign to plant carpets of purple crocuses is chosen because the colour of the flowers matches the dye painted on the fingers of children who have been immunised against the disease.

Worksop Rotary Club have planted more than 1,000 crocuses to bloom in Spring at Oasis Community Gardens.

Pastor Steve Williams, Oasis Centre manager, said: “Thank you to Geoff and his team who joined Stephen and Keith from our Oasis Flowers for Life team to plant these bulbs.

“It is wonderful to receive these purple crocuses from the Rotary Club.

“As well as signs of spring and new life, we also know that money is going to this very important cause to try to eradicate Polio in some of the countries of the world where it is still active.

“We will highlight this cause and follow the story when we see this beautiful Purple crocus carpet bloom in the Springtime.”

Oasis Gardens have also planted over £2,000 of spring bulbs to add to the stunning display of flowers.

Steve added: “We are looking forward to a magnificent display and a new purple patch as well.”