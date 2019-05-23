Worksop road has reopened after asbestos was dumped on roadside

A Worksop road which has been closed for almost a week after bags of asbestos were dumped has now reopened.

This serious incident of fly tipping took place on Friday, May 17, along a four-mile stretch of the Ollerton Road (B6034).

The road had been closed since to ensure people's safety and clean up the area.

A spokesman from Bassetlaw District Council said: "We would like to thank everybody for their patience and understanding over the last six days as we appreciate this has been an inconvenience for residents, businesses and visitors.

