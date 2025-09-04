Worksop response officer saves woman from house fire

A Nottinghamshire Police response officer’s quick-thinking helped save a woman from a house fire in Worksop.

PC Zak Haynes, of the Worksop response team, arrived at the property on Northwood on August 21, following reports of an alarm sounding from the address.

As soon as he noticed smoke coming from the property, he rushed to find the source.

Confronted with locked doors to the front and rear of the property, PC Haynes was about to force entry when a confused woman appeared at the window.

PC Zak Haynes rescued a woman from a house fire in Worksop. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The quick-thinking officer was able to help the elderly woman unlock the door so she could get out.

He then entered the building to ensure no one else was at risk, and used a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze.

No-one was injured.

PCHaynes said: “When the call came in, I definitely wasn’t expecting to arrive at a house fire – but as soon as I heard the alarm and noticed the smell of smoke, instinct just kicked in.

“As response officers, we’re the frontline of policing and there to provide immediate help when responding to emergencies.

“It was also important that the woman then had the correct follow-up support and I’m proud to have facilitated that too.”

Chf Insp Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire Police’s county response unit, said: “This is yet another example of the courageous actions carried out by our response officers’ daily across the county.

“PC Haynes first thought was for the vulnerable victim inside the address and his actions undoubtedly saved her life and prevented further damage to neighbouring properties.

“It’s also a testament to him that he was back at work the following day, despite attending hospital the evening before following the effects of smoke inhalation.

“PC Haynes should be extremely proud of his actions and it’s important that we acknowledge such fantastic work.”