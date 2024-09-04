Worksop residents slam government plans to scrap pensioners' winter fuel allowance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worksop residents have slammed the chancellor’s plans to scrap winter fuel allowance for hundreds of pensioners.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that she plans to scrap some winter fuel payments, which is expected to reduce the number of pensioners receiving them from 11.4 million to 1.5 million. This move is projected to save the treasury £1.4 billion for this financial year.

This change will take effect as part of the autumn budget in October 2024.

In addition to winter fuel payments, pensioners in England can seek financial assistance from The Household Support Fund, which is valued at £421 million.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks during a press conference at the Treasury in central London on July 29, 2024. (Photo by LUCY NORTH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Originally scheduled to end in September, the fund will now continue until the end of March next year.

Despite facing backlash from concerned pensioners about the decision, the chancellor has defended the government’s plans.

Some of the criticism and growing concerns have been expressed by Worksop residents, as Guardian readers have criticised the news.

In a comment on your Guardian’s Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/WGUNews, Brian Stanners said: “They are acting like Tories.

Worksop town centre. Photo by Brian Eyre.

“Labour for the working man? That's a joke.

“We paid into the system, and they hit the most vulnerable. It's disgusting.”

Lesley Percival said: “What worries me are those pensioners just on the threshold who don't qualify for any benefits and still struggle with heating bills.

“What provision is in place for them?”

Janet Wilkinson said MP’s expenses should be cut, and Elizabeth Johnson slammed the “absolutely disgusting” plans.

Christine Pagett added that the chancellor should be “ashamed” because many pensioners have worked all their lives and paid into the system.

However, the treasury anticipates that the new full State Pension will increase by over £400 a year in cash terms, exceeding the rate of inflation, as a result of the triple lock next April.

Internal calculations seen by the BBC indicate a “high likelihood” that the state pension will be raised in line with the average earnings figures set to be released next week.

This commitment represents an expensive election promise made by all the main parties, considering the £130 billion a year state pension bill.

However, some campaigners and opposition parties argue that “not enough” is being done to assist hundreds of thousands of pensioner households, especially in rural areas, who live below the poverty line and will still lose their winter payment.