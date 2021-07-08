Worksop residents line streets in emotional goodbye to cafe owner and 'true gentleman' Leano Kaponas

Pillar of the community Leano, owner of Cafe Neo, was just 46 when he passed away on June 8, leaving family, friends and colleagues alike shocked and heartbroken.

His funeral took place on Tuesday and saw the procession pass by Cafe Neo on its way to St Anne’s Church.

The streets were lined with people clapping and paying tribute to the much-missed husband and dad.

Leano Kaponas passed away in June aged just 46. Hundreds turned out to his funeral to pay their respects.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, capacity in St Anne’s was limited, but more than 250 mourners gathered outside.

The family were said to be ‘overwhelmed’ by the support and love shown throughout.

In tribute to her husband, Diana Kaponas said: “To everyone I know, just tell the ones you love them every day like it’s the last time because you never think this will happen to you, it happens to someone else.

“But it does, it’s cruel and brutal and it rips your perfect life apart forever.

“Leano, the legend, my king, my hero, the love of my life, my childhood sweetheart.

"We met so young, never apart from each other, moulding each other into who we are today. You and I are one and will always be one.”