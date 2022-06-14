Worksop residents can enjoy two relaunched National Trust exercise events at Clumber Park

The monthly National Trust running initiative Trust10 is a free 10k event which encourages people to get outdoors, explore special places and take up a new challenge.

Held at 9am on the fourth Sunday of each month, the charity has a series of 10k routes at a selection of places across the UK.

The team at Clumber Park have devised a 5k two-loop route, which will allow runners to take in its key vantage points and striking views of the lake.

Clumber Park

Steff Rae, visitor operations and experience manager, said: “We’re really excited to be relaunching the Trust10 here at Clumber Park.

"It will be a great opportunity for people to have a regular goal each month, as well as a chance to explore this special place. We want as many people to enjoy their local environment as possible’ said

The first Trust10 will take place at 9am on Sunday, June 26. No booking is required.

Meanwhile, Pushabout is a walking group created for anyone who has or looks after pushchair-aged children.

Staff say it’s a great way for mums, dads, grandparents or carer’s to get active, enjoy some fresh air and make new friends while looking after their baby or toddler.