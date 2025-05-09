Worksop residents advised to keep door and windows closed as firefighters tackle blaze

By Shelley Marriott
Published 9th May 2025, 14:51 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 16:32 BST
Worksop residents have been advised to keep door and windows closed as firefighters deal with a fire.

Firefighters from Worksop have been called to an incident on Tranker Lane, Worksop, today (Friday, May 9).

Firefighters from Worksop, Edwinstowe, Warsop, and Ashfield Fire Station are attending this incident, along with firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue and Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service.

A statement on the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service Facebook page said: “Our Joint Fire Control Room has received a large amount of calls relating to a fire in Worksop.

Tranker Lane, Worksop. Image: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue ServiceTranker Lane, Worksop. Image: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service
“We can confirm that we currently have firefighters on scene, as well as support from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to deal with this incident on Tranker Lane.

“Please avoid the area, and if you're local, keep your doors and windows closed.

“We will release updates as and when we receive them.”

