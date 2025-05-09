Worksop residents advised to keep door and windows closed as firefighters tackle blaze
Firefighters from Worksop have been called to an incident on Tranker Lane, Worksop, today (Friday, May 9).
Firefighters from Worksop, Edwinstowe, Warsop, and Ashfield Fire Station are attending this incident, along with firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue and Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service.
A statement on the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service Facebook page said: “Our Joint Fire Control Room has received a large amount of calls relating to a fire in Worksop.
“We can confirm that we currently have firefighters on scene, as well as support from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to deal with this incident on Tranker Lane.
“Please avoid the area, and if you're local, keep your doors and windows closed.
“We will release updates as and when we receive them.”
