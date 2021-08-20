The windfall comes after S80 1DY was announced as a winner today.

The winner, who lives on Gateford Road, has opted to remain anonymous.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier said: “What a way to kick start your weekend.

“A massive congratulations to our Worksop winner, I’m sure they’ll be thrilled with their prize.”

Everyday throughout the August draws one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner.

All the players in the postcode will win £30,000 for every ticket they hold.

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day.

People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

A minimum of 33 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than £750 million to date for thousands of good causes.