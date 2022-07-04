Worksop resident Mona celebrates 100th birthday in style

Mona Hodgkiss celebrated her milestone birthday at the Talbot Road-based care home with her close family and friends, and staff.

The party, on June 26, started with a performance by Cara Howard, with the residents singing along to old time favourites and enjoying plenty of dancing.

It was soon followed by a buffet, a superb cake, and a presentation of a birthday card from the Queen.

Mrs Mona Hodgkiss celebrated her 100th birthday at Westwood Care Home in Worksop.

Ashlie Peacock, deputy manager at the care home, said: “Mona enjoyed talking about her past 10 decades, full of wonderful memories and life time experiences.”