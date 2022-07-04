Worksop resident Mona celebrates 100th birthday in style

A resident at Westwood Care Home in Worksop celebrated her 100th birthday with gifts, cake and a message from the Queen.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Monday, 4th July 2022, 2:59 pm
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 2:59 pm

Mona Hodgkiss celebrated her milestone birthday at the Talbot Road-based care home with her close family and friends, and staff.

The party, on June 26, started with a performance by Cara Howard, with the residents singing along to old time favourites and enjoying plenty of dancing.

It was soon followed by a buffet, a superb cake, and a presentation of a birthday card from the Queen.

Ashlie Peacock, deputy manager at the care home, said: “Mona enjoyed talking about her past 10 decades, full of wonderful memories and life time experiences.”

Close friends and family and staff at Worksop's Westwood Care Home helped to celebrate Mona's 100th birthday with a party.
