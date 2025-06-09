Worksop pub winners share a pint with Paddy McGuinness

The Black Diamond in Worksop won the title of smartest pub in the final week of the quiz.

The Black Diamond in Creswell, Worksop was named the UK’s Smartest Pub in the fourth and final week of The Marston’s Big Pub Quiz, winning £1,000 for the Remember Richard Rice Foundation.

The Richard Rice Charity was established by two regulars of the pub in memory of their son, who passed away.

The charity raises funds to support meaningful local causes.

This summer, the Black Diamond will host a music festival to generate even more donations for the foundation.

Voice of the Marston’s Big Pub Quiz, Paddy McGuinness, said: “Any afternoon spent in the pub is a good one, but this one was even more special.

“It was fantastic to meet the teams from the smartest pubs and their chosen charities and hear all about the amazing work they’re doing in their communities.”

He added: “Pubs really are at the heart of their communities, and I grew up in them with my family, so it has been an absolute pleasure to be involved and play a part in bringing people together for Marston’s Big Pub Quiz.”

Claire Robertson, director of operations at Marston’s, said: “It’s been fantastic to see so many people head down to their locals and get involved in the Big Pub Quiz over the last couple of months.

“Getting all of our winners together in one place to celebrate was really important to us and we’re delighted that they got the chance to meet Paddy and be congratulated in person.

“Each of our smartest pubs have picked brilliant community projects to donate their winnings to, and we’re very proud that we’re able to support them through the Marston’s Charitable Foundation.”