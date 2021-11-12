The Liquorice Gardens in Newcastle Street, Worksop, has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of non-residential toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

Stacey Lawton at The Liquorice Gardens in Worksop after they won toilet of the year awards. Credit: Dean Atkins

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Liquorice Gardens, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by James Nott.