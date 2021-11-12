Worksop pub toilets win big at Loo of the Year Awards
A Worksop pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets – in the Loo of the Year Awards 2021.
The Liquorice Gardens in Newcastle Street, Worksop, has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.
The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of non-residential toilet provision across the UK.
Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.
All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.
The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.
The Liquorice Gardens, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by James Nott.
James said: “We are delighted with the platinum award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”