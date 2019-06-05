Worksop pub is getting a makeover and 12 new jobs will be created

A Worksop pub is set to undergo a six figure refurbishment, creating up to 12 new jobs in the process.

The Ashley Hotel Hungry Horse, in Carlton Road, Worksop, has now closed and will centre around an impressive bar area with extensive sports viewing when it reopens on Thursday, June 13.

The Ashley Hotel is closed for refurbishment

Undergoing a complete refurbishment, the bar area will benefit from the addition of contemporary tiling and a modern finish.

The sports viewing area will also be enhanced, with high quality sound systems from multiple screens throughout the pub to ensure guests can enjoy every key moment.

In addition, the beer garden will be extended with additional seating and the introduction of outdoor lighting.

Samuel Thorpe, general manager at Ashley Hotel Hungry Horse, said: “The Ashley Hotel Hungry Horse is at the heart of the local community, so we want to provide our guests with even better surroundings to enjoy a great selection of drinks and sporting events throughout the year.

“We’re really excited to get the refurbishment underway, and look forward to welcoming our Worksop neighbours to the revamped venue when it officially opens on Thursday, June 13. "We’d like to invite everyone to come and celebrate with us.”

The popular Hungry Horse venue will also see an improved drinks range with additional cask ales being introduced to the bar, as well as existing great drinks deals like two bottles for £5 and fizz for £9.99 over the weekend.

The new look pub will offer a range of great value food and drinks deals for locals to enjoy throughout the week, including curry and a drink for £5.50 on Wednesdays, add a drink to any burger or selected grill for £1 Monday to Friday and selected drinks for as little as £2.09 every day.