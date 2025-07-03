Worksop pride: As Pride returns, here are 12 photos of past events in town

By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 14:46 BST
As Pride returns, here are 12 photos from previous Worksop Pride parades.

Worksop Pride started in 2016 and will return for its eighth year on Saturday, July 12.

To celebrate, we are looking back at past Pride events in the town in 12 epic photos…

Organisers Crystal and Katie Lucas with daughter Esmé, 2022.

1. Worksop Pride

Organisers Crystal and Katie Lucas with daughter Esmé, 2022. Photo: Submitted

A celebration of unity, equality and inclusion.

2. Celebrations

A celebration of unity, equality and inclusion. Photo: Worksop Pride

The sun shone down on Worksop as people came together to support the LGBTQ+ community.

3. Worksop Pride

The sun shone down on Worksop as people came together to support the LGBTQ+ community. Photo: Worksop Pride

TriHealth Bassetlaw were on hand with friendly faces and advice.

4. Stalls

TriHealth Bassetlaw were on hand with friendly faces and advice. Photo: Worksop Pride

