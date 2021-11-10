Worksop Poppy Appeal hailed a success after residents answer volunteering plea

Thanks to members of the public, councillors, and Armed Forces representatives and veterans volunteering, stalls have been running in all the nearby supermarkets including Aldi, Sainsbury’s and Tesco to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.

He said: “We wouldn't have been able to do all this without these additional people who have come forward and done an absolutely wonderful job replacing people who are still shielding from the effects of the pandemic.”

Volunteers running the Poppy Appeal stall in Tesco.

Every shop will have the donations counted up over the weekend and will be awarded a card showing with the amount raised thanks to generous customers and staff.