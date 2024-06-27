Worksop police officer goes the extra mile to keep women safe from violent and abusive offenders
and live on Freeview channel 276
PC Rebecca Cooling, based in Worksop, has been a response officer for the last four years and has been responsible for helping those struggling with domestic violence.
In February this year, officers were called to an incident in Worksop, where a man had allegedly attacked and threatened to kill his former partner.
He then fled the scene and tried to evade arrest, sending a series of abusive and threatening messages to his former partner, even gloating that police ‘couldn’t catch him’.
PC Cooling and her team continued to conduct arrest attempts for the suspect, knowing he was at large and causing unimaginable distress to the victim.
He was finally tracked down and charged with a series of offences.
She has also offered the same level of service to two victims who had been stalked and harassed by former partners.
Both were caught and charged.
PC Cooling said: “It sounds like a cliché but I got into response so I could help people.
“A lot of the jobs we attend on response are domestic incidents.
“I never realised I would enjoy this job as much as I do but I get a real buzz from being able to support people and ensure they are free from some really nasty and violent individuals.
“I have seen some horrendous things but being able to help those that need it makes it all worthwhile.
"I like that my work has ensured that these women are now safe from their abusers.
“It can be challenging.
"Sometimes victims of domestic abuse don’t want to speak to police especially in Worksop. It can take a while to build that trust, however it is a trust worth building.
“After some of these incidents, they have reached out to thank me, which has meant so much. I will always go the extra mile.
“They are now living the life they should rather than one dominated by fear and violence.”
Her sergeant Nathan Stewart said: “PC Cooling has provided the best level of service to these victims, who would frequently contact her due to concerns in relation to the offender.
“Her commitment to catching these offenders is very commendable.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.