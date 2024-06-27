Worksop police officer goes the extra mile to keep women safe from violent and abusive offenders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Nottinghamshire Police response officer has described the trust she has built with domestic abuse survivors to ensure violent offenders are brought to justice.

PC Rebecca Cooling, based in Worksop, has been a response officer for the last four years and has been responsible for helping those struggling with domestic violence.

In February this year, officers were called to an incident in Worksop, where a man had allegedly attacked and threatened to kill his former partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then fled the scene and tried to evade arrest, sending a series of abusive and threatening messages to his former partner, even gloating that police ‘couldn’t catch him’.

PC Rebecca Cooling says the best part of her job is being able to support victims of domestic violence. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

PC Cooling and her team continued to conduct arrest attempts for the suspect, knowing he was at large and causing unimaginable distress to the victim.

He was finally tracked down and charged with a series of offences.

She has also offered the same level of service to two victims who had been stalked and harassed by former partners.

Both were caught and charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Cooling said: “It sounds like a cliché but I got into response so I could help people.

“A lot of the jobs we attend on response are domestic incidents.

“I never realised I would enjoy this job as much as I do but I get a real buzz from being able to support people and ensure they are free from some really nasty and violent individuals.

“I have seen some horrendous things but being able to help those that need it makes it all worthwhile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I like that my work has ensured that these women are now safe from their abusers.

“It can be challenging.

"Sometimes victims of domestic abuse don’t want to speak to police especially in Worksop. It can take a while to build that trust, however it is a trust worth building.

“After some of these incidents, they have reached out to thank me, which has meant so much. I will always go the extra mile.

“They are now living the life they should rather than one dominated by fear and violence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her sergeant Nathan Stewart said: “PC Cooling has provided the best level of service to these victims, who would frequently contact her due to concerns in relation to the offender.