Worksop police cadets reunite at new base after 15 months

Worksop Mayor and police cadet leader for the area Tony Eaton officially reopened the new base at the Edge Centre on Plantation Hill on Wednesday, June 9.

Councillor Eaton said: “A great evening last night welcoming the Worksop police cadets back after 15 months.

"A special thank you to Pastor Steve who allowed us to use the new base.

Mayor of Worksop and police cadet leader Councillor Tony Eaton reopens the new base alongside youngsters and staff.

"Also a big thank you to Vicky at Worksop Morrisons for the lovely food hamper for the opening event.

“I’m looking forward to a great training year with youngsters and other leaders.”

For more information on police cadets in Nottinghamshire visit: https://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/cadets