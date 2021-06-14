Worksop police cadets reunite at new base after 15 months

Worksop police cadets reunited at their new base after 15 months apart due to the pandemic.

By Sophie Wills
Monday, 14th June 2021, 10:35 am

Worksop Mayor and police cadet leader for the area Tony Eaton officially reopened the new base at the Edge Centre on Plantation Hill on Wednesday, June 9.

Councillor Eaton said: “A great evening last night welcoming the Worksop police cadets back after 15 months.

"A special thank you to Pastor Steve who allowed us to use the new base.

Mayor of Worksop and police cadet leader Councillor Tony Eaton reopens the new base alongside youngsters and staff.

Travellers return to a Worksop park despite new security measures being installed

"Also a big thank you to Vicky at Worksop Morrisons for the lovely food hamper for the opening event.

“I’m looking forward to a great training year with youngsters and other leaders.”

For more information on police cadets in Nottinghamshire visit: https://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/cadets

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Sam Jackson, editor.

WorksopTony EatonTravellersMayor