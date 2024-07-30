The play centre in Worksop is set to reopen on Wednesday.

A Worksop play area forced to close after after a 'tornado' ripped through it is set to reopen.

Staff and contractors worked around the clock to ensure Kids Zone in Albion Close, Worksop could reopen in the summer holidays and the facility will be open from tomorrow (Wednesday July 31) at 10am.

Owner of the centre, Graeme Murray said: “The roof has been repaired, the toddler frame broken down and debris removed and the whole place has had a thorough deep clean.

“Roofing contractors started 9am Friday 26th and finished 5.30pm Saturday. We’ve then worked all day Sunday and today to get the place ready inside.”

The building's roof was damaged by the incident. Photo: Kids Zone Worksop

Children were playing at Kids Zone in Albion Close, Worksop when the small tornado, known as a "dust devil", removed several glass skylights at 2.45pm on Tuesday July 17.

Some smashed on to the neighbouring car park, but fortunately no one was injured in the freak incident that only impacted Kids Zone and the neighbouring property.

At the time of the incident there was a line of heavy showers moving through which had intensified directly over Worksop, which would have produced some strong up draughts, according to the BBC senior weather presenter Anna Church.

Speaking after the incident Mr Murray said: “The fact no one was hurt was a blessing, it could have been a lot worse.”