Worksop play area damaged by tornado set to reopen
Staff and contractors worked around the clock to ensure Kids Zone in Albion Close, Worksop could reopen in the summer holidays and the facility will be open from tomorrow (Wednesday July 31) at 10am.
Owner of the centre, Graeme Murray said: “The roof has been repaired, the toddler frame broken down and debris removed and the whole place has had a thorough deep clean.
“Roofing contractors started 9am Friday 26th and finished 5.30pm Saturday. We’ve then worked all day Sunday and today to get the place ready inside.”
Children were playing at Kids Zone in Albion Close, Worksop when the small tornado, known as a "dust devil", removed several glass skylights at 2.45pm on Tuesday July 17.
Some smashed on to the neighbouring car park, but fortunately no one was injured in the freak incident that only impacted Kids Zone and the neighbouring property.
At the time of the incident there was a line of heavy showers moving through which had intensified directly over Worksop, which would have produced some strong up draughts, according to the BBC senior weather presenter Anna Church.
Speaking after the incident Mr Murray said: “The fact no one was hurt was a blessing, it could have been a lot worse.”
Mr Murray praised other play centres in the region who have reached out to offer support in the wake of the incident.
