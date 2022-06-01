Wendy Bourton, aged 78, of Monmouth Court, says she has been getting walked home by neighbours after bingo due to fears of tripping in the dark on a footpath ‘full of potholes’ after suffering a sprained ankle earlier this year.

The popular footpath, which connects a purpose-built elderly housing complex to nearby shops, has allegedly caused many accidents among residents, due to the uneven paving and broken street lamps.

One resident, Nigel Clarke, aged 65, said he broke several ribs and his sternum after a fall.

Wendy Bourton is calling on the council to fix an uneven footpath, made worse by faulty street lamps.

Wendy contacted the county council on February 25 and says she has since been going ‘backwards and forwards’ to find answers, after being told an officer would be in touch five days later.

Wendy, who has lived in the area since January 2021, said: "Surely they have a duty of care to the older people.

"You can't build these purpose-built places and just dump people somewhere and say get on with it.

“We've got a partially blind lady that lives on here. She walks up and down that path all the time, it's not on.

Residents say the street light has been dug up multiple times, causing uneven paving.

“We all love living here, it's not that we want to move, but I think there could be a lot better things done.

“It's not that big of a path, why have they not just resurfaced it?”