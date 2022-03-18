The Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA) has released the visitor figures of its members for 2021 today (March 18), which saw a strong demand for outdoor attractions whether gardens, parks, forests or zoos.

Clumber Park, managed by the National Trust, was listed as 38th out of a total of 306 ALVA sites, with a total of 448,588 visitors - an 11 percent increase from the previous year.

The dog-friendly parkland, heath and woods which cover more than 3,800 acres were popular enough to come in the list above the likes of Edinburgh Castle, and just five places below the Tower of London.

Clumber Park, near Worksop, was listed as the 38th top visited ALVA site in the UK in 2021.

In the report, the total number of visits to ALVA sites in 2021 was 67.8million, which was a 25 percent increase on the previous year.

However, overall they remain 57 percent lower than 2019, before the Covid outbreak.

The impact of days closed due to the pandemic also had an effect on visitor figures with the average number of days that sites were closed in 2021 when they would normally have been open was 99 - equivalent to 31 percent of regular opening days.

The top 10 UK visitor attractions 2021:

1. Windsor Great Park - 5.4 million

2. Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew - 1.9 million

3. Chester Zoo - 1.6 million

4. Natural History Museum - 1.5 million

5. RHS Garden Wisley - 1.4 million

6. British Museum - 1.3 million

7. Tate Modern - 1.1 million

8. Somerset House - 984,000

9. Science Museum - 955,000