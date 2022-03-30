Worksop organisation lands share of £35,000 for project to get more young people into volunteering

Bassetlaw Community Voluntary Services, based in Priorswell Road, and Mansfield BCVS have received joint funding of £35,067 for the new project, Y-Volunteer.

This project will support young people to create volunteer-led social media sites in order to campaign opportunities for more youngsters in their local communities.

More than 80 grants have been awarded throughout the area to groups and charities by Nottinghamshire County Council. This aims to encourage healthy and thriving communities as the country continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service at The Old Abbey School, Priorswell Road, Worksop.

Chief executive of BCVS, Andria Birch said: “We are delighted to receive this funding which will enable us to support a new generation of volunteers.

"Y-Volunteer will put diverse young people at the heart of developing new opportunities and will enable them to lead the way.”

Chief executive of Mansfield CVS, Steve Morris said it was an ‘exciting time’ for the organisations.

He said: “Life skills, aspiration and opportunities – the three things the young people in Mansfield crave.

"This award allows us to put all these together in a new and innovative way.

"If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s the value of volunteers is greater than a sum of its parts. This is truly an exciting time.”

To keep up to date on the Y-Volunteer project by following both organisations social media sites or by visiting their websites.