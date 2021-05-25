Worksop operatic group get creative to ensure the show goes on despite lockdown restrictions

Worksop Light Operatic Society (WLOS) online performance

Members of Worksop Light Operatic Society had been forced to cancel their annual May live showcase for the second year running but were determined that the show must go on in some format.

Group members, many of whom have been rehearsing on weekly Zoom calls, individually performed an uplifting song that was cleverly edited together by musical director, Pete Lack, to create a choir performance to share with residents.

Posting the clip on social media the group said: “After over a year apart, these guys have missed singing and performing beyond words, and have affected them all in many different ways.

"But today, to celebrate what should have been our last day of 'show week' and to celebrate that things are slowly returning to normal, we have put together something very special for our audiences. WLOS is proud to present ‘SING’.”

The group are waiting for confirmation on when they can return to face-to-face rehearsals and waiting for the Government to give the green light on theatres being able to open to full capacity.

WLOS publicity officer and member of 10 years, Zoe Nelson, said: “Lockdown has been awful for us as a group, a lot of our members look forward to rehearsing not just because they love to sing and perform but because they enjoy that escape from everyday life and enjoy that social interaction with other people.

"So to all of a sudden not be able to do that and gear up for a show has been really really hard, everyone has been on a rollercoaster of emotions.

"We have still been having regular committee meetings and bringing people back together with virtual sessions over Zoom.

"We were forced to cancel our May show for the second year running so we started to think of an alternative and still wanted to do something so we decided to do virtual rehearsals and piece together the video to make something special."

The group are hoping to be back in the rehearsal room soon and are planning to stage Made in Dagenham in May 2022.

The group is appealing for new members who want to perform in the show and people who want to be involved in behind the scenes work to get in touch worksoplightoperaticsociety.weebly.com/ or by visiting the The Worksop Light Operatic Society Facebook page.