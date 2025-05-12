Worksop officers to hold beat surgery this week
Worksop police officers will be holding a community beat surgery this week.
Officers from the Worksop North Neighbourhood Policing Team will hold a Beat Surgery on Thursday, May 15, from 5-7pm at the Carlton in Lindrick Civic Centre.
Beat Surgeries provide an opportunity for residents to speak informally with officers about any concerns they may have in their area.
The West Bassetlaw Police, which serves Worksop, Blyth, Carlton-in-Lindrick, and surrounding villages, shared this update on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WestBassetlawPolice.