Mr Clarke-Smith was given a tour of the Busy Bees children’s nursery, in Celtic Point, by the nursery team and Marg Randles OBE, co-founder of the Busy Bees Group.

On August 23, the Busy Bees team showed Mr Clarke-Smith the facilities and an insight into the children’s learning and development – including the 'up and active’ room where the children take part in yoga.

During his visit, the MP joined in with some activities with the children including creative play including water, sand and painting.

Brendan Clarke-Smith enjoyed his visit to Busy Bees nursery in Celtic Point, Worksop.

Mr Clarke-Smith said: “I really enjoyed meeting the Busy Bees team in Worksop.

“It rightly deserves its high Ofsted rating, which is a testament to all the hard work that goes into making the nursery a wonderful place for children to learn and develop.”

Rachel Brown, centre director at the nursery, said: “It was a privilege to welcome Brendan Clarke-Smith to our nursery and show him some of the fantastic facilities we have at the nursery.”