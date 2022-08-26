Worksop nursery welcomes visit from Brendan Clarke-Smith
Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith took some time out of his busy schedule to take a tour of a nursery in Worksop.
Mr Clarke-Smith was given a tour of the Busy Bees children’s nursery, in Celtic Point, by the nursery team and Marg Randles OBE, co-founder of the Busy Bees Group.
On August 23, the Busy Bees team showed Mr Clarke-Smith the facilities and an insight into the children’s learning and development – including the 'up and active’ room where the children take part in yoga.
During his visit, the MP joined in with some activities with the children including creative play including water, sand and painting.
Most Popular
-
1
Fundraising page set up for funeral of beloved mum 'murdered' in Worksop
-
2
Man complains after ‘eyesore’ car left on driveway of vacant Worksop home for months
-
3
Business column: Good news to see another store is being redeveloped in our town
-
4
Bassetlaw man hurled abuse at neighbours in long-running feud over fence
-
5
Worksop knife man’s bid to challenge conviction with a new trial
Mr Clarke-Smith said: “I really enjoyed meeting the Busy Bees team in Worksop.
“It rightly deserves its high Ofsted rating, which is a testament to all the hard work that goes into making the nursery a wonderful place for children to learn and develop.”
Rachel Brown, centre director at the nursery, said: “It was a privilege to welcome Brendan Clarke-Smith to our nursery and show him some of the fantastic facilities we have at the nursery.”