A group of neighbours on Rufford Lane, Manton, have said an access lane behind their homes has been swamped with fly-tipping, including a mound of soil, a pile of wires, and mattresses.

One woman, who would prefer to remain anonymous, said that her husband has had to get out of his car on his way to work and move the rubbish just to drive off the access lane.

They have also had rats in their garden believed to be because of the litter.

Neighbours say they have repeatedly reported fly tipping behind their homes on Rufford Lane.

She said: “We have reported to the council, local councillors, sent photo evidence, and nothing's happening.

“It's really frustrating. We just don't know where to go to try and get somebody to do something about it.

“I can't even take my dog down that way to walk her because it's just not safe for her feet.”

Councillor Steve Scotthorne, cabinet member for housing at Bassetlaw District Council, said options are being considered to prevent further fly-tipping.

A large mound of soil has also been dumped in the area.

He said: “We take all reports of fly-tipping extremely seriously, and officers in our housing, environmental health and environment services departments are looking at the issues in this area to find a long-term solution and prevent further fly-tipping.

“Just some of the options that are being considered include installing gates at the access points off Rufford Street and Cavendish Road to restrict access, installing additional CCTV cameras, and engaging with all residents in this area to provide advice and education on what activity constitutes fly-tipping, and the consequences for fly-tipping if caught.

“Fly-tipping is a crime and there is no excuse or justification for it.

“A large proportion of fly-tipping takes place because the people responsible don’t want to pay for the waste to be disposed of in a responsible and legal way.

Neighbours believe the rubbish has been attracting rats into their gardens.

“Instead this leaves the council with a considerable cost to clean up the waste, and creates an adverse impact on tenants and residents living in the area.”

Residents who have any information on the identity of who is fly-tipping is urged to report this to the council via their website or by calling the environmental health team on 01909 533 533.