Worksop MP ‘thrilled’ as Bassetlaw selected to host first nuclear fusion plant

The new Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production project, led by the UK Atomic Energy Authority, will replace the current West Burton A coal power station and create a global hub for a range of engineering, technological and scientific expertise – creating as many as 10,000 new jobs.

Brendan Clarke-Smith MP with Nottinghamshire County Councillor Keith Girling

The government had previously shortlisted the site among four others in Cumbria, Yorkshire, North Ayrshire and Gloucestershire.

Mr Clarke-Smith said: “This is a world-leading project and will bring billions of pounds to the local economy and create thousands of jobs. This also continues the long and proud tradition we have here in Bassetlaw with energy production.

“I want to say a huge thank you to Coun Keith Girling and to the officers at Nottinghamshire Council, such as Matthew Neal, who put this bid together and helped us beat off fierce competition from other areas.

“I have been lobbying the government with Coun Ben Bradley, council leader and Mansfield MP, to argue why the West Burton site would be ideal for this project, and I am delighted they have agreed.

“It’s probably comparable with having Toyota or Rolls-Royce come into our area – it’s not just jobs, it’s the training, it’s the investment. It’s the future of energy generation.