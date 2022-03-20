Officers carried out successful warrants at multiple address in Worksop, Barnsley, South Yorkshire and Hull, on Thursday, March 17, following reports of human trafficking and modern slavery offences.

Sokol Rranci, 26, of St Anne’s Drive, Worksop has been charged with human trafficking, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear, possessing criminal property, possession of identity documents with intent and producing and supplying class B drugs.

And Kleanca Rranci, 25, of St Anne’s Drive, Worksop, was charged with possession of criminal property, possession of identity documents with intent, and producing and supplying class B drugs.

Three men charged following successful modern slavery warrants

Amarildo Rranci, 28, of Osmond Drive, Barnsley, has also been charged with possession of criminal property, possession of identity documents with intent and producing and supplying class B drugs.

All three have been remanded into custody and were due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 18.

Three further men have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

A fourth man was arrested on Friday, March 18, and remains in custody as enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Tim Walters, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Modern slavery offences are tremendously serious and have a huge impact on victims both physically and mentally.

“Nottinghamshire Police will always do everything we can to thoroughly investigate any intelligence and reports we receive and support anyone found to be a victim of such incidents.

“This has been an extensive investigation and I am pleased we have now been able to charge three people and arrest four others.

“Keeping people safe remains one of the force’s top priorities and we will always do everything we possibly can to investigate. We would ask any members of the public who notice anything suspicious in their area to please get in touch and report any concerns to the police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 676, of September 27, 2021.