Councillor Tony Eaton has received an award from the NHS at an awards ceremony in Sheffield, after giving 100 pints of blood.

The awards ceremony, held yesterday (April 21), was postponed several times since 2020 due to the pandemic, but was attended by more than 60 people celebrating people's efforts in saving lives.

Tony first began his Type O negative blood-donating journey in 1976, and will in fact be donating his 111th pint on Monday, April 25.

Tony, also the Bassetlaw Armed Forces champion, said: “Please give blood if you can, it saves lives. It saved mine many years ago.”

Every year, the NHS needs around 135,000 new donors to replace those who can no longer donate.

To learn about donating blood and joining the NHS’s 1.3 million registered voluntary blood donors, go to https://www.nhsbt.nhs.uk/what-we-do/blood-services/blood-donation/