Worksop Lions Club's Christmas fundraiser at risk after thieves damage Santa’s sleigh

Worksop Lions Club are now appealing for help to refurbish their Christmas sleigh after thieves cut the lock of the storage unit it was being kept in at a yard in Hundred Acre Lane, in Worksop.

An antler on the reindeer was snapped off and the sleigh that was then left exposed to the elements.

It was months before volunteers discovered the break in by chance when they visited the unit to start cleaning up the sleigh ahead of its festive fundraising activities.

The Worksop Lions Christmas sleigh. Pictured is former Worksop Lions president Bill Maddison with Santa and the sleigh.

Hundreds of children watch the sleigh every year and Santa makes his way around streets in Worksop raising vital cash from organisations across the town.

Worksop Lions Club president Ann Maddison said: “Nothing like this has ever happened before, we just couldn’t believe that people could do this.

"Unfortunately because we weren’t told about the break-in the sleigh was left exposed to the elements and condensation has caused a lot of damage to the paintwork and all the electrics need replacing.

"The thieves didn’t take anything, we believe they may have been looking for copper but they caused a lot of damage.

"The sleigh brings such joy to the community in Worksop and is our biggest fundraiser of the year.

"We couldn’t go out last Christmas due to Covid so we want to do everything we can to make sure we can do everything we can to make sure it goes ahead this year.”

Worksop Lions Club is appealing for volunteers to help repair and refurbish the sleigh as well as donations to help fund the work.

They are also asking for volunteers in the run up to Christmas to help the club staff the sleigh and collect donations so they can run the sleigh over as many nights as possible in Worksop and the surrounding area.

Mrs Maddison said: “This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and we want to be able to raise as much as possible to put back in to help the local community so any help would be gratefully appreciated.”