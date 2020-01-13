Worksop library will reopen after 2 month closure due to ‘devastating’ floods

Worksop library has secured temporary premises allowing it to reopen, after it was forced to close due to flooding back in November.

Worksop Library on Memorial Avenue suffered a devastating flood throughout the building on Thursday 7 November 2019 and has been closed to the public ever since.

Worksop library after flooding on November 7

Temporary premises have now been secured in the town to restore a library service for the community.

The temporary library in Unit 19 of The Priory Shopping Centre will open on Monday 20 January offering a full library lending service, Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-4pm and Sunday 11am-3pm.

Access to public PCs in the temporary library will follow once lines have been installed.

Carlton-in-Lindrick Library will continue with extended opening hours (Mon-Fri – 9am-5pm, Sat 9am-4pm) to offer public PC access, while Balmoral will revert to its normal hours from Monday 20 January.

Work has already started on Worksop Library to restore the building for use again and is expected to open in the summer.

Cllr John Cottee, Chairman of the Communities and Place committee said: “It’s great news that we’ve managed to secure a new temporary location for Worksop library and that the service will be up and running within a week. My thanks go to the team who have worked tirelessly to make this happen.

“I understand how important Worksop Library is to the local community and while work is being done to restore the flagship venue, everyone can be assured of a warm welcome at the new premises in the shopping centre.”