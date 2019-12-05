Worksop Library will not fully operational again until next summer

Worksop Library may not be back to full working order until next summer as the clean-up from last months devastating flooding continues.

Flooding affected the whole of the building recovery specialists are currently clearing and cleansing the building, whilst Nottinghamshire County Council and its property partnership ARC develop a programme of works to restore the building for use again.

However, due to the significant amount of work required to restore the building, it is estimated that it will be next summer when the library and its services will be fully operational again.

This is dependent upon the time taken to dry the building out, the extent of required works and how long it takes to get the various services up and running.

The building, one of Inspire’s flagship venues, receives over 200,000 visits a year and holds a library stock of 26,000 items, including a large heritage collection.

Through the fast work of staff from across Inspire, all the book stock and local heritage items were saved from flood and damp damage and are now stored in safe conditions.

To help library customers, Balmoral and Carlton-in-Lindrick libraries have extended their opening hours from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am to 4pm on Saturdays.

The Aurora Centre in Worksop is also accepting book returns and both Inspire and the county council are exploring the availability of alternative premises for the library service during Worksop’s closure.

The adult learning programme has been relocated to several community venues and the 16-19 study programme is operating from The Crossing.

The cultural programme has been suspended, whilst alternative venues are secured.

Updates will be available from Inspire on 01623 677200 or www.inspireculture.org.uk.

Registration services, including several weddings have been relocated, and the library office has been temporarily relocated to The Turbine Innovation Centre.

The Day care service is operating from Albion Close.

Contact the county council customer service centre on 0300 500 8080 for more information.