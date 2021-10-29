Your Space Worksop Leisure Centre, in Valley Road, Worksop, has been shortlisted in two categories at the National Fitness Awards: Local Authority/Leisure Trust Gym of the Year, and Regional Gym of the Year Midlands and Wales.

The awards, organised by Script Events in conjunction with leading B2B fitness industry magazine Workout, recognise excellence and achievement in gyms and individuals across the country.

The leisure centre is operated by BPL in partnership with Bassetlaw District Council.

Staff from Your Space Worksop Leisure Facility, Valley Road, Worksop.

BPL contract manager for Bassetlaw, Glyn Davies, said: “We are immensely proud to be shortlisted in both categories.

“It is a great achievement and fantastic to see all the hard work that’s gone into making the leisure centre a great place for the people of Bassetlaw to enjoy.

“A win would be the perfect way to end 2021!”

Winners of each award category will receive a trophy at the ceremony on Friday, November 26, at The Athena in Leicester.

Councillor Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council said: “I am thrilled that Your Space Worksop Leisure Centre has been shortlisted for not only one, but two categories in the National Fitness Awards.

“Your Space Worksop Leisure Centre has seen new equipment and graphics installed this year, which have given it a whole new look and feel.

“The staff at the centre are always very helpful and make a real difference and ensure all the users feel welcome. Everyone involved in the project should be proud of their achievements.

“Winning either one or both of these awards would be fantastic and shows that all the hard work has been worth it. Good Luck Your Space Worksop!”

A National Fitness Awards spokesperson added: “All our shortlisted facilities should be really proud of their achievements.

“It’s been a really tough time for the industry and it has taken a huge amount of hard work and innovation for them to bounce back.