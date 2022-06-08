Despite Sunday’s celebrations being postponed due to bad weather, many families came to the town centre for a day of activities for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The day was opened by Madelaine Richardson, chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, before an array of acts and groups began entertaining visitors.

Dance routines and performances were carried out by the likes of Blyth Players, Zebra Studios, the Polish Saturday School, and Endeavor Dojo, with DJ Crystal supplying a day of tunes and karaoke.

The Army and Air Cadets promoted their services with parades and marches through the town, while the Worksop Sea Cadets completed a 70-mile sponsored row.

Children enjoyed having their faces painted for free and learning circus tricks, while families browsed a selection of stalls including sweet treats from Lily George Creations, and a tombola.

Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum said: “It was great to see Worksop families enjoying the event and watching the displays.

"We all enjoyed the event despite it getting colder during the afternoon, but the cold did not bother the children as they continued dancing whilst the adults sat and enjoyed sandwiches which had kindly been donated by a local business.

"The great British weather put a stop to our Sunday picnic lunch and other activities including fair rides, and falconry display.

"We will use the remaining funds which were kindly donated by Bassetlaw District Council, Charter Trustees and North Notts Bid to put on a jubilee fun day on Saturday June 25.”

