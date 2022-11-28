The school, on Maple Drive, received £250 from the company, which went towards books related to the school’s ‘paws, claws and whiskers’ topic.

Alison Wain, senior teaching assistant at Prospect Hill Infant School, said: “We would like to thank Rippon Homes for this generous donation.

“We are extremely grateful.”

The school is near Rippon Homes’ The Burrows at the Edge development, off Blyth Road.

Managing director of Rippon Homes Ian Dyke said: “It’s great that we are able to provide a tangible benefit to the Worksop community by contributing to Prospect Hill Infant School in this way.

“We hope the children enjoyed reading their books and that this donation goes towards enhancing their appetite for learning.

