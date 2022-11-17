Jhinook, on Central Avenue, has been nominated by the British public for the Best Restaurant in the East Midlands category at the British Curry Awards.

The annual awards ceremony, sponsored by Just Eat, will take place on November 28 at Evolution London and will invite the finest curry restaurateurs from across the UK to come together in celebration.

Jhinook, owned by Mohammed Aklim and Jakir Ali, will compete against a total of 25 other restaurants in the region for the title – but it stands as the only restaurant in north Nottinghamshire to be shortlisted for the award.

Danny Scott, manager of SJR FC, with Jhinook co-owner Jakir Ali.

The curry house was awarded TripAdvisors’ Travellers’ Choice 2022 and is currently listed as #2 out of 81 restaurants in Worksop with 4.5 stars.

Mohammed Aklim said: “I’m very proud to have been nominated for this award by the local Worksop and wider British public.

“A great big thank you goes out to all of those that voted for Jhinook. It feels great to get some recognition for the hard efforts put in by myself and my staff over the years.”

A nationwide nominations process to honour the country’s top curry restaurants and takeaways is led by the local patrons of curry houses on the streets of Britain.