Worksop illustrator’s childhood artwork revived as children’s book for Pancake Day

A Worksop illustrator is celebrating the 30th anniversary re-release of Pancake Moon, a charming children’s book he illustrated in the early 1990s.

The book, originally written by his mother, author Julie Williams, has now been made available on Amazon worldwide, just in time for Pancake Day 2025.

Robin spent his childhood in Worksop with his mum before she later moved to the United States, where she first published Pancake Moon in 1995.

Despite the distance, the mother-son duo collaborated across the Atlantic, with Robin illustrating the book using food colouring – a unique and playful medium that fits perfectly with the book’s Pancake Day theme.

A recent photo of Robin with his mum, Julie.

He sent his illustrations to Julie by post, helping bring the story to life despite being an ocean apart.

Now, 30 years later, Pancake Moon has been re-released to delight a new generation of young readers, celebrating Robin’s early artistic work and Worksop roots.

Robin said: “It’s surreal to see Pancake Moon back in print after all these years.

“I grew up in Worksop, and it was here that my love for art really began.

Mother and son duo, Robin and Julie, in 1995.

“I still remember carefully painting each page using food colouring – it was such a fun challenge.

“It’s amazing that children today can now enjoy the book all over again.”

Pancake Moon follows Montgomery Mouse, who mistakes a pancake stuck on his uncle’s window for an angry-faced moon.

With whimsical rhymes, charming illustrations, and even a special pancake recipe, the book is a perfect addition to any family’s Pancake Day traditions.

Now living in Sheffield, Robin has fond memories of his Worksop upbringing and is thrilled to see the book back in print.