Worksop house explosion: Man arrested on suspicion of murder released

A man arrested on suspicion of murder following a house explosion in Worksop has been released with no further action following a police investigation.

Emergency services were called to John Street, Worksop, at 7.39pm on April 12 after an explosion inside a house and a major incident was declared.

Officers recovered the body of a man from under debris following the blast.

Despite the best efforts of the responding emergency services, 53-year-old David Howard died at the scene.

John Street explosion, Worksop. April 2025. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

As part of their inquiries, a 43-year-old man was arrested and questioned on suspicion of murder.

He has since been released with no further action after the police investigation found no evidence of any third-party involvement in Mr Howard’s death.

The family of the victim have been informed and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Inspector Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’ve treated this incident with the utmost seriousness, to ensure we have done everything we can to understand what happened.

“After detailed examination of the available information, we do not believe there is any evidence of criminal wrongdoing at this point.

“As a result, the arrested man has been released with no further action and we will now be preparing a report for the coroner.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family at this very difficult time.”