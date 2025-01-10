Postcodes currently affected by this incident are S81 0NZ, S81 0TL, S81 0UH, S81 0UT, S81 0UU, S81 0UW, S81 0XD

Houses in an area of Workop have been left with no electricity after a power cut earlier today (Friday, January 10).

Postcodes currently affected by this incident are S81 0NZ, S81 0TL, S81 0UH, S81 0UT, S81 0UU, S81 0UW, S81 0XD.

Currently there are 84 homes without power and it is expected to be restored at around 3pm.

The reported reason for the outage is there is a fault on the low voltage network in the area which National Grid are working hard to resolve.

A statement from National Grid said: “We are aware of this power cut outage which was raised at 11:38am this morning (January 10) and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.”