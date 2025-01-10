Worksop homes left without electricity after power cut

By Shelley Marriott
Published 10th Jan 2025, 13:08 GMT
Postcodes currently affected by this incident are S81 0NZ, S81 0TL, S81 0UH, S81 0UT, S81 0UU, S81 0UW, S81 0XDPostcodes currently affected by this incident are S81 0NZ, S81 0TL, S81 0UH, S81 0UT, S81 0UU, S81 0UW, S81 0XD
Postcodes currently affected by this incident are S81 0NZ, S81 0TL, S81 0UH, S81 0UT, S81 0UU, S81 0UW, S81 0XD
Houses in an area of Workop have been left with no electricity after a power cut earlier today (Friday, January 10).

Postcodes currently affected by this incident are S81 0NZ, S81 0TL, S81 0UH, S81 0UT, S81 0UU, S81 0UW, S81 0XD.

Currently there are 84 homes without power and it is expected to be restored at around 3pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The reported reason for the outage is there is a fault on the low voltage network in the area which National Grid are working hard to resolve.

Read More
Five due in court after police discover £600k haul of stolen cars near Worksop

A statement from National Grid said: “We are aware of this power cut outage which was raised at 11:38am this morning (January 10) and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.”

Related topics:Worksop

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice