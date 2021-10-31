Worksop homebuilder’s bright idea helps pupils during ‘walk to school month’

Worksop housebuilder, Barratt Homes, gave Gateford Park Primary School, Amherst Rise, 35 high-vis kit bags for its pupils to carry with them whilst walking to and from school, ensuring they can be easily seen on the roads as the nights draw in.

Walk to school month runs for the duration of October each year and encourages pupils to celebrate the journey to school on foot.

Sophie Gough, Year 6 teacher at Gateford Park Primary School, said: “Lots of our pupils walk the journey to and from school and their safety whilst doing this is incredibly important to us.

A group of pupils at Gateford Park Primary School with their new kit bags donated by Barratt Homes.

“That’s why we’re incredibly grateful to Barratt Homes for its high vis kit bag donation. We were thrilled to accept the kit bags and our pupils will be using them throughout October and in the future.”

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “We want to ensure the pupils in the local communities remain visible now the darker nights are here and our donation has hopefully still encouraged them to safely practice Walk to School Month.

“Walk to School Month is a campaign we actively support each year as we endeavour to help local school children in their efforts to commute on foot.

“As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, it’s even more important for us to support the local schools in and around the communities we build, so we’re thrilled to have had the chance to support Gateford Park Primary School during Walk to School Month.”

The pupils at Gateford Park Primary School stocking up their kit bags during Walk to School Month.