The team at Diversity Fitness, in Worksop, are hosting a range of events to raise money for Jude, aged three from Lancashire, and Arthur, aged five from Sheffield, as they battle against cancer.

Diversity Fitness will open their doors from Monday July 11 to Sunday July 17 for anyone - membership or not - to use their facilities and train for a minimum of a £1 donation.

The gym will also host a fun fitness event on Sunday July 24 with a morning of team workouts. Anyone is welcome to join with a £10 entry fee.

Arthur, aged five, and Jude, aged three.

All funds raised will be split between Jude and Arthur as they seek out alternative treatment for their cancers as the NHS has run out of treatment options.

A gym spokesperson said: "We have raised just under £4,000 for Cancer Research UK since January and over £5,000 in total.

“We are now moving our fundraising efforts to raise money for Arthur and Jude who are currently suffering with rare forms of childhood cancer to help them get the treatment they need.”

Last July, Jude was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. His family are fundraising to get him the Bivalent vaccine in America to stop the neuroblastoma returning.

Arthur was diagnosed with clear cell sarcoma of the kidney (stage IV) and widespread bone metastases at age three. His parents are raising funds for him to go to Germany to receive immunotherapy in hopes it will boost his treatment.