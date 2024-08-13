Worksop gym to host boxing extravaganza and fun day to reunite pensioner with his family in Australia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Worksop gym is hosting a charity boxing and family fun day in a bid to send a hard working pensioner to Australia to see his family.

Jonathan Stoner owner of Ignite Strength and Fitness gym decided to raise cash for Brian after hearing about his plight on Oldcotes car boot where he regularly has a stall selling his handmade bird boxes in a bid to raise cash for the trip.

Jonathan launched a Go Fund Me page to raise cash for Brian’s trip and organised the boxing and fun day taking place at Ignite Strength and Fitness in Central Avenue on August 25.

Jonathan posted on the fundraising page: “Brian is a gentleman in his 70s, he currently stands at Oldcotes car boot and market every Sunday in Bassetlaw. Sadly Brian's wife passed away in 2013 and he wants to visit his family over in Australia. Unfortunately he can't afford the trip to Australia as he is a pensioner and has some financial difficulties due to other situations which he couldn't control with his family.

A boxing event and fund day is taking place in Worksop to raise cash to send Brian to Australia to be reunited with his family

“Brian handmakes fantastic bird boxes and garden planters from recycled wood.

“Brian is trying to earn enough money to go over to Australia. Let's give him a helping hand along the way, if you can. Any donations will be greatly appreciated.”

The fun day event will start at 9am to 3pm with a bouncy castle, stalls, raffles, a shoe shine booth, food and drink stands and bucking bronco followed by a sold out evening of boxing from 5pm to 9pm featuring a number of bouts judged by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) boxers.

Boxers from across the United Kingdom are set to travel to take part at the event at Ignite Strength and Fitness in Central Avenue on August 25.

Jonathan Stoner owner of Ignite Strength and Fitness gym said: “There will be some great fights happening, 15 fights and most of these lads are bear knuckle fighters and the head of BKFC Will be coming down to look at putting people through for trials for the BKFC Owned by Conor McGregor.

“Also we have judges that fight for BKFC.

“This will be the best event that's come to Worksop in a long time.”

Jonathan has raised cash for a number of charities over the years but has started doing his best to help individuals in need of a helping hand alongside his other charity work.

Jonathan added: “I’ve raised thousands for different charities over the years but I think it’s nice to help someone locally who really needs it.

"Brian cried when I told him we were not only going to raise the money for his flights to see his family but also some spending money for him while he was out there too.

“It should be a really good day and I hope as many people as possible get behind us and support it.”

Admission for the fun day is £1, the boxing evening has now sold out.

To find out more email [email protected].