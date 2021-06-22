Worksop group's coast-to-coast cycle challenge for 'vital' Darby Rimmer Foundation

Steve along with former Bradford City manager Phil Parkinson and the team are hoping to complete ‘The Way Of The Roses’ cycle ride, a gruelling 180 miles from Morecambe to Bridlington, to help fight Motor Nuerone Disease.

In 2019 they raised a whopping £22,000 by cycling from Workington to Tynemouth, but were forced to cancel last year’s challenge due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also taking part on July 2 are the ‘usual suspects’ Kevin Hunter, Paul Bailey, Ross Murdoch, Paul and Steve Barnett, Tony Morris, Dave Cutts, Chris Caulton and Tim Breaker along with newcomers Nigel Medlam, Sam Medlam and John McClune, landlord of the Sherwood Ranger pub in Carlton-in-Lindrick.

The Darby Rimmer Way of the Roses 2021 will kick off on July 2.

The Darby Rimmer Foundation was launched by former Liverpool, Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers footballer Stephen Darby and close friend, veteran Chris Rimmer.

Stephen and Chris both have MND and created the foundation to raise awareness of the illness as well as to fund and assist research.

The foundation also offers grants and provides a crucial support network to those with MND and their families.

Steve Parkin said: “When I was assistant manager at Bradford the relationship between me, Phil and Stephen was very strong.

"Stephen was diagnosed with MND at just 29. He was such a committed individual and me and friends from the Sherwood Rangers pub knew we had to do something to show our support for him and the foundation.

"We’re all a bit nervous as we’re all blokes in our 50s but the drive is there.

"Most of us are all local lads, so it’d be great to get backing from the Worksop community. Any amount is appreciated, no matter how small. It all helps.”

The group have almost smashed their £10,000 target already, but are hoping to raise as much as possible.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith, also vice-chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group for MND, and Nottinghamshire County councillor for Worksop South Callum Bailey recently visited the group recently to show their support for the fundraiser.

To make a donation, head to the JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/darbyrimmerwayoftheroses