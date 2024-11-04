Worksop grandmother facing ‘unknown' after three month wait for lung cancer diagnosis

A Worksop woman has seen her life turned upside down when doctors confirmed she had incurable lung cancer.

Sharing her experience as part of Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation’s campaign Let Go of the Labels for lung cancer awareness month, Jo Wilson, 56, wants to raise awareness of the disease, and the somewhat surprising symptom she had, to help other people get diagnosed and treated quicker than she did.

Jo said: “I started with severe back pain.

“My GP was treating me with painkillers. They thought it could be osteoporosis, so I had an MRI.

“However, before I could get the results, I ended up in A&E because the pain was so bad. That’s when I found out I had lung cancer.”

The news came as a huge shock, especially as Jo had never smoked.

Further tests revealed the cancer had spread to both lungs, meaning the chance to cure the disease had gone.

Jo is now receiving a targeted therapy to keep her cancer stable, but she lives with the knowledge that, one day, the treatment will stop working.

She said: “I feel like I am living in the dark. I don’t know what’s round the corner, or what the next scan will say. That unknown is a very scary place to be.”

Yet despite this uncertainty, Jo is sharing her experience to help others.

She said: “There’s still so much about lung cancer that people don’t understand.

“Lung cancer is not something I ever really thought about because I never smoked, and even more so because I didn’t have any symptoms that are typically associated with lung cancer. I didn’t have cough. I wasn’t short of breath. All I had was back pain.

“In a way, I’m fortunate the pain was as bad as it was. It was so severe that I ended up in A&E and immediately got the tests I needed. However, I don’t want people to have to be in this much pain before something is done.

“The sooner lung cancer is caught, the more that can be done to successfully treat it. Surgery wasn’t an option for me as my cancer had already spread.

“But if someone is reading this has similar symptoms, or there’s something that’s just not quite right, I hope my story gives them the push they need to get help.”

Inspired by Jo’s story and the many others like it, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation has launched its Let Go of the Labels campaign for lung cancer awareness month, calling for a stop to terms like smoker and never-smoker.

Paula Chadwick, chief executive of Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, said: “Lung cancer is still so intrinsically linked to smoking but the reality is anyone can get this disease, regardless of if they have smoked or not.

“The more people we spoke to, the more we recognised that labels like smoker and non-smoker were having a direct impact on how quickly people were being diagnosed. That is why we are calling for a stop to these archaic labels. Lung cancer doesn’t see them, and neither should we.”

For more information about the Let Go of the Labels campaign, or if you are concerned about symptoms, please visit roycastle.org.