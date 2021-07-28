Bondhay Golf Club’s fundraiser, postponed repeatedly due to the pandemic, finally went ahead on July 2 and organisers were amazed by the generosity of members, players and local businesses.

Club captain, 61 year-old Paul Leather, from Wales, said the day surpassed their expectations.

“We initially thought we’d raise between £2,000 to 3,000 but people have been incredibly generous, and it’s done much better than we expected,” said Paul.

Left, Bluebell Wood’s Jason Gossop gratefully receiving the cheque from Bondhay’s Paul Leather, right.

“There has obviously been a lot of chopping and changing with the date but everyone paid up and stuck with it. Once everyone knew we were doing it for Bluebell Wood, they got right behind us.”

Each year the club captain gets to choose a charity to support, and for Paul it was an easy choice.

“Many years ago, my family and I used to farm the land that is now home to Bluebell Wood, so I’ve known what the charity is all about for quite a long time,” Paul added.

“Over the years I’ve always supported Bluebell Wood – there’s only one charity for me.

“On behalf of the club I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make the event such a success and to all those who took part, sponsored and supported the day.”

The club reached their stunning grand total of £6,710 through ticket sales, a raffle and an auction and every penny will help the South Anston-based hospice be there for families going through some of the toughest times imaginable.

The club’s charity golf day will be returning next year, and incoming club captain Stuart Savage has chosen to fundraise for Bluebell Wood once again.

Regional fundraiser at Bluebell Wood Jason Gossop said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Bondhay and everyone who supported the event for their kindness and generosity.