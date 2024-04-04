Worksop Golf Club Captain presents fundraising cheque
and live on Freeview channel 276
Steve had chosen the charity for his captaincy term and held various fundraising events throughout the year including a Captain’s Week charity auction and Captain’s bunker.
Steve thanked friends, family and all at Worksop Golf Club for their support in his endeavours.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The charity said the gift will help to find a better way to diagnose and treat prostate cancer sooner and praised Steve and Worksop Golf Club for their dedication and hard work in raising such a significant amount.
The cheque was presented at a well-attended Prostate Cancer Awareness Evening held at the club. Proud daughters Joanne and Jessica joined dad Steve as he handed over the cheque to Graham Bates, who is a local representative for the charity. Also present was the Club Captain for 2024 Neil Dawson.