Worksop Golf Club Captain presents fundraising cheque

Steve had chosen the charity for his captaincy term and held various fundraising events throughout the year including a Captain’s Week charity auction and Captain’s bunker.

Steve thanked friends, family and all at Worksop Golf Club for their support in his endeavours.

The charity said the gift will help to find a better way to diagnose and treat prostate cancer sooner and praised Steve and Worksop Golf Club for their dedication and hard work in raising such a significant amount.

Worksop Golf Club 2023 Captain presents fundraising cheque