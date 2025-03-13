Worksop garden blaze: 'If the wind had been blowing the other way, the house would be gone!'
The fire broke out on Monday evening, March 10, when Katie Adams, a mother of four, received a call from her neighbour about flames at the bottom of her garden at 8.15pm.
Firefighters from Worksop Fire Station responded to the incident.
A spokesperson reported that the fire began in a park after rubbish was set alight, which initially ignited a fence on a property located on Furnival Street.
The fire then spread down the fence line affecting further properties on Pelham Street.
As a result of the fire, three fence panels were removed by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service to access the gardens of the properties affected.
Katie said she believes the fire started near Manton Children's Centre, an area that has already experienced a devastating fire in 2023 due to an arson attack that destroyed Rainbow Park, resulting in £50,000 worth of damage.
Speaking on the garden blaze, Katie explained: “I had to get my four children out of bed as the huge conifers were on fire. It was awful.”
Katie described how the entire situation has emotionally affected her and her children.
She added: “The trees need to be removed, everything in the garden needs to be cleared, and our fences are burned.
“The garden isn’t safe anymore. The damage is unbelievable!”
Katie shared that her four-year-old daughter is now “terrified of the trees” following the fire and refuses to sleep in her own room since the incident.
Worried about her children's well-being and devastated by the loss of belongings, Katie believes that there should be consequences for whoever started the fire, due to the damage and distress it has caused.
In the hours after the incident, several fundraising links were set up to help Katie cover the costs of items lost in the fire, such as toys, bikes, and furniture – essentially thousands of pounds worth of personal belongings.
A GoFundMe page was set up by family friend Elliott Lacy at www.gofundme.com/f/donate-to-help-please-worksop, along with another page created by Charlotte Button at www.gofundme.com/f/nfsey-friends-in-need.
Charlotte said: “Please help Katie and her lovely children by donating what you can.”