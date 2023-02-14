Worksop food bank amongst charities and community groups to share in £2.5m cash boost to tackle fuel poverty
Vulnerable people in Worksop and the rest of Bassetlaw are set to benefit from a share of a £2.5 million fuel poverty grants this winter from the National Grid’s Community Matters Fund.
The latest round of Community Matters funding will see a record £2.5 million shared among organisations committed to tackling fuel poverty, including the Bassetlaw Foodbank, in Worksop, which has been awarded £489.
This will deliver much-needed food parcels and support them in running a lunch club for local households.
Laura Kennedy from the charity commented: “The Community Matters Fund has given us the opportunity to develop our Lunch Club for older Bassetlaw residents. Now we can provide unlimited hot refreshments to attendees and incorporate a ‘Warm Space’ aspect to the project over the colder months which will support the elderly, who are more susceptible to cold weather-related illnesses. We know that ‘Warm Spaces’ can have a positive mental impact too, so thank you to the National Grid Electricity Distribution for this support!”
The latest round of Community Matters funding was launched by National Grid’s electricity distribution business as an urgent response to the national cost of living crisis, which is putting millions of households at risk of fuel poverty.
Alison Sleightholm, Regulation and Corporate Director at National Grid, said: “Tackling fuel poverty is an immediate and pressing priority for us. This year, we’re giving away a record amount to support our most vulnerable. We’re pleased to see the first community organisations, charities and local authorities being awarded their grants. Our multimillion-pound fund is supporting a wide range of worthwhile and ambitious projects which will benefit communities this winter and help families keep homes warm.”
In all, around 300 grassroots organisations will benefit from the latest round of funding across the Midlands, South West and South Wales.
The Community Matters Fund is part of National Grid’s distribution Business Plan pledge to support vulnerable customers. This includes a commitment to support 113,000 customers to make energy savings of £60 million over five years and to extend the reach of its Priority Services Register, which provides tailored support to vulnerable customers.