Worksop food bank amongst charities and community groups to share in £2.5m cash boost to tackle fuel poverty

The latest round of Community Matters funding will see a record £2.5 million shared among organisations committed to tackling fuel poverty, including the Bassetlaw Foodbank, in Worksop, which has been awarded £489.

This will deliver much-needed food parcels and support them in running a lunch club for local households.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Laura Kennedy from the charity commented: “The Community Matters Fund has given us the opportunity to develop our Lunch Club for older Bassetlaw residents. Now we can provide unlimited hot refreshments to attendees and incorporate a ‘Warm Space’ aspect to the project over the colder months which will support the elderly, who are more susceptible to cold weather-related illnesses. We know that ‘Warm Spaces’ can have a positive mental impact too, so thank you to the National Grid Electricity Distribution for this support!”

The Bassetlaw Foodbank, which has been awarded £489 to deliver much-needed food parcels and run a lunch club for local households.

The latest round of Community Matters funding was launched by National Grid’s electricity distribution business as an urgent response to the national cost of living crisis, which is putting millions of households at risk of fuel poverty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alison Sleightholm, Regulation and Corporate Director at National Grid, said: “Tackling fuel poverty is an immediate and pressing priority for us. This year, we’re giving away a record amount to support our most vulnerable. We’re pleased to see the first community organisations, charities and local authorities being awarded their grants. Our multimillion-pound fund is supporting a wide range of worthwhile and ambitious projects which will benefit communities this winter and help families keep homes warm.”

In all, around 300 grassroots organisations will benefit from the latest round of funding across the Midlands, South West and South Wales.