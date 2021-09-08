St Anne’s Church hall in Worksop was full of eager contestants looking to win best in show for their dahlias, chrysanthemums and giant vegetables on September 4 and 5.

This year Paul Jee stole the show with his stunning exhibits but many more went home with trophies in hand.

Len Taylor, vice chairman of the society, said the event was a success, but warned people can get competitive.

Contestant Paul Jee was awarded Best Exhibit in Show for his beautiful flowers.

“It went very well indeed. We didn't get as many people as we hoped, but there were some very, very nice exhibits, and some very, very nice flowers,” Len said.

“Of course people enjoy it, but you’ve got to realise that although these people are friends, they’re all competing with each other.”

It is free to enter and also features refreshments, a raffle and a tombola.

The November show is set to take place on 13 and 14.