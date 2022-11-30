Today at 11:27am crews were called to Wellow Green, New Ollerton, where a semi-detached property was involved in a “well-established” fire.

Firefighters from Edwinstowe and Worksop used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue spokesperson said a male from the property was treated by East Midlands Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.