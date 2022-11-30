News you can trust since 1895

Worksop firefighters attend house fire in New Ollerton

Firefighters from Worksop Fire Station helped to put out a blaze at a home in Edwinstowe.

By Kirsty Hamilton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Today at 11:27am crews were called to Wellow Green, New Ollerton, where a semi-detached property was involved in a “well-established” fire.

Firefighters from Edwinstowe and Worksop used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.

Read More
Man arrested after officers force entry into Worksop property with huge cannabis...
Firefighters were called to a "well-established" house fire on Wellow Green, New Ollerton, on November 30.

Most Popular

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue spokesperson said a male from the property was treated by East Midlands Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters left the scene around 5pm after undertaking a fire investigation.

WorksopEdwinstoweEast Midlands Ambulance Service